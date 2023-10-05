Widening of overbridge on NH-44 to ease traffic

Work is all set to begin next month on the widening of road over bridge (ROB) on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail line on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Wednesday.

The ROB starting just meters away from the railway Junction has a high density of traffic throughout the clock and the widening of road will help avert accidents on the bridge, which is currently four-lane.

The ROB starting just meters away from the railway Junction has a high density of traffic throughout the clock and the widening of road will help avert accidents on the bridge, which is currently four-lane.

On Wednesday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij held a meeting with NHAI officials at his residence and later inspected the spot near Bandhu Nagar.

He told NHAI project director Ashim Bansal to prepare a plan in such a manner that a service lane along the ROB can be connected directly to the staff road. SDM, Cantt, Satinder Siwach and other officers were also present.

“The road in front of Parao police station is currently four lanes and due to the narrowness, commuters had to face jams and traffic congestion. I have written to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. On his request, approval was received, after which the road will soon be widened by the highway authorities,” the minister said.

Highway officials said that the road is part of a consolidated project on the Panipat-Jalandhar section of the NH-1 (new NH-44), where the authorities are working to improve different structures, including widening of roads and adding additional lanes or flyovers.

Bansal said that funds for the entire project have been released and its tenders have already been floated.

