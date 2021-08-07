Widening of Shimla-Mataur highway will be completed in 2 years: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said widening of the 223.7-km Shimla-Mataur national highway (NH-88) will be completed within two years.

He was responding to a question raised by Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The centre has given in principal approval to the project. The project will cost ₹1,323 crore. The work has been divided into six packages and the detailed project report of four packages is underway,” the CM said.

On expansion of the railway network in the state, industry minister Bikram Singh, while responding to Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh, said, “The state is working in coordination with the Centre to expand the railway network.”

The minister said that apart from the existing railway lines — Kalka-Shimla, Joginderngar-Pathankot and Una-Nangal –Talwara — work is underway on two new railway lines — Bhanupali-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi.

The state government has also sought approval from the railway ministry for three railway lines — Una-Hamirpur, Bilaspur-Mandi and Jagadhari-Paonta Sabhib-Kala Amb, the industry minister added.

Responding to Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala, the CM said around ₹7.81 crore had been spent on the repair and maintenance of the state secretariat over the last two years.

Proposal for ammunition factory

In a written reply to a question raised by raised by Nalagarh MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana, industry minister Bikram Singh said the state-level single window clearance and monitoring authority has received a

project proposal from a private company seeking sanction to set up an ammunition factory in Nalagarh assembly constituency.

He said the proposal discussed in a meeting of the authority on July 16. “Around 1,000 acres of land will be required for setting up the unit, which will provide employment to over 2,000 people,” he said, adding that the factory is proposed to be set up in Lakhanpur Tehsil

₹6 crore earmarked to put out forest fires

The Himachal Pradesh government has made a provision of more than ₹ 6 crore in the budget in the current financial year to put out forest fires in the state, forest minister Rakesh Pathania told Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.