Widespread rain, snowfall lash Himachal Pradesh

The wet spell continued in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with widespread rain and snowfall leading to a winter-like chill even in April.

Fresh snow was seen near the south portal of Atal Tunnel near Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

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While the higher reaches received fresh snowfall, rainfall was recorded across lower parts of the state. Snowfall was witnessed in parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba and Mandi districts. In Shimla, several places, including Narkanda, Kotkhai, Chaupal and Kufri, reported snowfall.

Snowfall also continued since morning in the Atal Tunnel area in Rohtang, and Sissu and Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti. Consequently, vehicular movement has been halted beyond Solang Valley.

The rain and snowfall resulted in marked fall in the day temperatures in the state during the last 24 hours, with the average maximum temperature on Wednesday settling below normal.

More showers likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in parts of the state in the coming days, with dry weather expected to return next week.

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{{^usCountry}} IMD officials said light to moderate rain and snowfall can be expected in few places on April 9, while light precipitation will continue at isolated places on April 10 and 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD officials said light to moderate rain and snowfall can be expected in few places on April 9, while light precipitation will continue at isolated places on April 10 and 11. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The continued rain spells may cause the maximum temperatures to fall by 6 to 8 degrees during the next 24 hours. However, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The continued rain spells may cause the maximum temperatures to fall by 6 to 8 degrees during the next 24 hours. However, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Close shave for HRTC bus amid shooting stones {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Close shave for HRTC bus amid shooting stones {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A major accident was averted on Wednesday morning on the Kugti-Harsar-Bharmour road in Chamba district after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus narrowly escaped plunging into a gorge when it was hit by falling debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major accident was averted on Wednesday morning on the Kugti-Harsar-Bharmour road in Chamba district after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus narrowly escaped plunging into a gorge when it was hit by falling debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred at Harsar when heavy stones suddenly rolled down from the hillside onto a bus travelling from Kugti to Chamba. The impact pushed the vehicle off balance, with one of its front wheels slipping off the road. Over a dozen passengers on board panicked following the impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred at Harsar when heavy stones suddenly rolled down from the hillside onto a bus travelling from Kugti to Chamba. The impact pushed the vehicle off balance, with one of its front wheels slipping off the road. Over a dozen passengers on board panicked following the impact. {{/usCountry}}

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Retaining wall collapses on Chandigarh-Manali highway

A large retaining wall (danga) near Jagar Nullah on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway at Pandoh in Mandi district collapsed on Wednesday, damaging around a 30-metre stretch of the road.

As a precautionary measure, one lane of the highway has been closed to vehicular traffic. After the retaining wall collapsed, some families living in the lower area below the highway face danger.

60 roads damaged in state, repair underway: Vikramaditya

Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh said the heavy rain and snowfall across the state had disrupted connectivity and affected road infrastructure.

Singh said several high-altitude regions, including Lahaul-Spiti and Manali, had witnessed heavy snowfall, leading to road blockages. “Around 50-60 roads are currently affected,” he said.

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The minister said he had directed public works department (PWD) officials to expedite restoration work. “Instructions have been issued to open roads at the earliest so that local residents and tourists do not face inconvenience,” Singh said, adding that efforts were underway to clear snow, landslides and debris.

He further said the state government will soon roll out its annual road maintenance plan once weather conditions improved. “We will take up repair and strengthening of damaged roads across Himachal Pradesh under the annual maintenance programme,” he noted.

Highlighting infrastructure expansion, Singh said new road projects under centrally supported schemes were also in the pipeline. “Around 1,200 km of roads are proposed in the upcoming phase, while work on nearly 1,500 km sanctioned earlier is under tendering. We have directed that the process be completed within a month,” he said.

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The minister also pointed to rising construction costs as a major challenge, particularly due to the increase in bitumen prices. “The spike in global crude prices has made bitumen expensive, impacting contractors and increasing the financial burden on the department. We have taken up the matter with the Centre for compensation,” he said.

On the state’s financial position, Singh said the debt burden remained a concern but assured that the government was taking steps to stabilise the economy. “The debt has risen over the years, and the current government is working towards managing liabilities and improving fiscal health,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment, Singh said the state government was working in coordination with the Centre to secure funds and accelerate development works. “Our priority is to ensure infrastructure development and public welfare despite challenges posed by weather and financial constraints,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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