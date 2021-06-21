Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Widow, aide thrash 11-year-old daughter for opposing relationship

The neighbour went to the accused’s house on hearing the girl’s cries and found the woman and her aide beating the girl and dragging her upstairs. She rescued the girl and called the cops.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:35 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT File)

A widow and her aide have been booked for beating up the woman’s 11-year-old daughter when she objected to their relationship on Saturday.

The victim has alleged that she was beaten up by the couple multiple times. She also accused the man of molesting her. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Rajwinder Kaur of Partap Nagar, the girl’s neighbour.

The complainant said she had seen her neighbour beat her daughter many times after the death of her husband. On Saturday, she went to their house on hearing the girl’s cries and found the woman and her aide beating the girl and dragging her upstairs. She rescued the girl and called the cops.

Assistant sub-inspector Sethi Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the girl had suffered injuries and was in shock. She has been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act and Sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the accused, who are on the run.

