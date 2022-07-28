Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder

Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, his wife and her aides were arrested on Wednesday
The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village, worked as a contractual sanitation worker in the Panipat municipal corporation. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village, worked as a contractual sanitation worker in the Panipat municipal corporation. The accused are the victim’s wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak.

Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “Jyoti and Sawan hatched the conspiracy to murder Kuldeep and roped in Deepak to help them. On July 20, Sawan, Deepak and Kuldeep consumed liquor near the water supply, after which the duo first attacked him with a brick and then strangulated him to death.”

“On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.

