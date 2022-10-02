Wife, her family members booked for robbing man after spiking his drink

A Garhshankar resident accused his wife and her family members of robbing him after spiking his soft drink following a matrimonial dispute between the couple. The man has been admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital. The Tibba police lodged an FIR against his wife and her family members.

The accused have been identified as Heena Sharma of Karamsar colony, her mother Kamlesh, brother Akshay and Akshay’s wife Pallavi.

The complainant Gagandeep, 32, of Boda village of Garhshankar claimed that his wife Heena had come to her maternal home at Karamsar Colony following a fight with him 15 days ago.

On September 25, he had come to Karamsar Colony to take her home, where the accused offered him a cold drink laced with intoxicants. After consuming the cold drink, he fell unconscious after which the accused thrashed him badly and threw him on the street. When he gained consciousness, he found himself admitted to the hospital.

Gagandeep alleged that ₹10,000 kept in his pocket was also missing. He accused his wife and family members of stealing the cash.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.