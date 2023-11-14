Wife, in-laws booked for murder after man succumbs to burn injuries in Himachal

Two days after a 33-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries at Hamirpur Medical College, police on Tuesday booked his wife and in-laws for murder.

The 33-year-old man had succumbed to burn injuries at Hamirpur Medical College on Sunday. (HT File/Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cops are also probing the suicide angle, as a note, purportedly left behind by the victim, has surfaced.

The victim’s father, however, alleges that the in-laws had set his son on fire.

In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that his son had gone to the in-laws’ house in Sain village in Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district on Saturday evening.

A few hours later, he said he received a call from someone, informing him that his son was lying outside the in-laws’ house with burn injuries. The complainant said he immediately rushed to Sain village and took his son to the hospital. On the way, his son allegedly disclosed to him that his wife had poured oil over him while his mother-in-law had set him on fire. Later, his father-in-law and brother-in-law had allegedly pushed him into the courtyard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the statement of the victim’s father, police have registered a murder case against the wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law.

The complainant told police that his son had a love marriage in 2015. After working for a few years in Faridabad, he had moved back to Himachal after he met with an accident. Once here, he opened a shop in Sarkaghat but it did not do well and he was left with no option but to close it. The subsequent financial constraints allegedly led to discord among the couple following which the wife allegedly went back to her parents’ house. The complainant said that his son had gone to the in-laws’ house to placate his wife and join in the Diwali puja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarkaghat deputy superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gautam said that police are probing the case from all angles. “We have sent the purported suicide note for forensic examination. We are looking into all aspects,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON