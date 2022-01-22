Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wife, step children booked for abetment after man attempts suicide in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Wife, step children booked for abetment after man attempts suicide in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police registered a case after a 40-year-old man’s wife and four stepchildren for abetment after he tried attempted suicide by consuming poison, alleging harassment
A woman was booked, along with four others, for abetment after her husband attempted suicide in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police registered a case after a 40-year-old man’s wife, three step daughters and a step son after her accused them of pushing him to commit suicide.

The case was registered after the victim, Amarjit Singh, 40, of Green City, Raikot, consumed poison in a suicide bid. He later alleged that his wife, his step children tried to implicate him in a false case in an attempt to grab his property.

The victim added that he has been suffering from depression and consumed poison in a foiled attempt to end his life.

The accused, Gurmeet Kaur, who married the victim six years has in turn lodged an FIR against her husband, alleging harassment.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

