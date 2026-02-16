Wild boars appear in parts of Srinagar city, MLAs demand action

After rural areas, wild boars have now been spotted in Srinagar causing panic among people and prompting the legislators of the capital-city to raise the issue in Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Wild boars, which are not native to Kashmir and had not been seen since the mid-1980s, have been sighted increasingly since 2018 in the valley’s villages. (File)

Khanyar MLA Ali Muhammad Sagar submitted a calling attention notice to the assembly secretariat on the issue of wild boars roaming in the rural areas destroying crops in his constituency besides being seen in urban areas like 90-feet road and Soura areas of Hazratbal constituency.

“In the Theed village near Dachigam National Park, boars are daily destroying crops, orchards and kitchen gardens, inflicting heavy economic losses on farmers. Alarmingly, the problem has now spread to Srinagar city with wild boars openly running in densely populated areas including 90 ft Road, endangering public safety, children and traffic,” the notice said.

“Despite toe-walling and a control room, intrusions are increasing in frequency and spreading. I request the minister for forest, ecology and environment to make an immediate statement detailing emergency containment measures and a time-bound comprehensive plan to permanently resolve this serious human-wildlife conflict,” the communication urged.

Believed to be introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh for game hunting, the animal is also not accepted culturally in the Muslim majority region.

Hazratbal MLA Salman Ali Sagar raised the issue in the assembly on Friday and demanded immediate resolution of the issue. “Wild boars have caused much damage in Srinagar. It started from Dachigam National Park, where they had been introduced... Today we saw them in a video in Soura and 90-Feet road. And it is not impossible to soon see them in the lanes and bylanes of Srinagar,” Salman Sagar said.

According to wildlife experts, the animal is an invasive species and a prolific breeder. Dachigam wildlife park, now, has an unspecified population of wild boars owing to increasing temperatures and easily available food in the form of crops and orchards. “There should be proper fencing of Dachigam wildlife park so that the menace is controlled,” Sagar said.

Researchers say that climate change can be one of the factors for the increase in population of wild boars in Kashmir, where winters have been dry and relatively hot in recent years, while in north Kashmir, the reason may be owing to the increase in population of wild boars in Pakistan occupied Kashmir forests adjoining the Line of Control.