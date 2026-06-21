Wildbuzz | A new owl species for the UT

Owls prefer to dwell in a hermit-like bubble of life. They are often missed over by birders due to a preference for turning active in darkness. Much to the delight of all those who do not view owls as omens of death, scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, registered a new owl species record for the Union Territory — a brown fish owl (BFO) that had taken advantage of silt-retention dams in the 25.98 sq km Sukhna Wildlife sanctuary. A brown fish owl in Sukhna Wildlife sanctuary. (WII-CAP CELL 2025)

In its report submitted to the department titled “Status of Wildlife in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and other Forested Areas, Chandigarh, UT”, the WII stated: “Although the main aim of the dams in the sanctuary was to prevent the silting up of the Sukhna lake, some dams harbour fish which are an important food source of various aquatic predators. A BFO was recorded from the Kansal range near one of the larger dams. The BFO was seen mocked by a pair of rufous treepies. In another incident, more than 15 griffon vultures were observed soaring in one of the silted-up dam bodies while a juvenile of the pallas’s fish eagle was observed twice in the sanctuary’s core zone area indicating possibility of the species nesting there.”

The BFO is a one of the largest owl species of India, with a length of 56 cm for an adult. In comparison, the spotted owlet often seen in cities is a mere 21 cm.

The BFO remains an uncommon species for the region notwithstanding the WII sighting of a lone specimen from the sanctuary. Other records of the BFO from the tricity’s peripheral region come from Perch, Mirzapur and Siswan check-dams (Punjab) and from the Khol forests of Panchkula and Badasher, Morni Hills (Haryana).

Owls in an artist’s eye

In times past, there was sparse resistance to demonising owls in popular culture. These nocturnal avians were particularly associated with death and, by extension, with graveyards and cremation ghats. But actually, these sites of last rites lent themselves naturally to owls because they would be deserted amidst a bustling humanity.

Legendary artist Gian Singh Naqqash (1883-1953) spent decades creating fresco and allied arts in the Golden Temple. He also borrowed images from the natural world to picturise his ideas about the strife, sorrows, duplicities and lusts of human existence. His ‘chitravali’ artwork, ‘The Inviting Doom’ (May 1952), is a masterpiece in evoking a graveyard’s brooding aura. The depiction of two owls dominates the natural world’s representation along with waving bats, a crow and some dogs. The scene is overseen by an all-knowing crescent moon. Shadowy hands reach out from a grave to invite a man tottering with old age’s maladies to an eternal residence.

It is said that death is the only truth of human life. Naqqash’s artwork was inspired by a ‘shalok’ of Baba Farid enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib. Translated from Punjabi, the shalok seeks spiritual awakening and conquering the fear of death as life and earthly palaces are transient, equally for king and pauper: “Farid, the lowly grave calls out: O homeless one, come back to your home. You shall surely have to come to me; do not be afraid of death”.

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