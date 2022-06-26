Wildbuzz | Chandigarh Club’s singer
While entering the Chandigarh Club, enigmatic sounds emerge from the enclave of a fountain amid green foliage. The sounds are of a bird, which is heard much more than seen and almost never really known. The calls go something like this: a monotonous metallic krr-kwaak-kwaak or kook...kook...kook...and a myriad variations. Members cannot miss hearing these vocalisations that increase in intensity as the rainy season sets in and even extend into the night for uninterrupted spells of 15 minutes. The “invisible” avian is the white-breasted waterhen, a common but secretive bird, which tends to be overlooked because it maintains strict radio silence during dry seasons.
Commonly known as the ‘jal murghi’, common names in the vernacular are based on the sounds emitted by this lightweight puff of feathers. For example: Ruak-ruak in Malay, Korawakka in Sinhala. Dawak in Hindi and Kuraki in Sindh. The naturalist EH Aitken very artfully described the waterhen’s breeding season call: “It began with loud harsh roars which might have been elicited from a bear by roasting it slowly over a large fire, then suddenly changed to a clear note repeated like the coo of a dove”.
If observed in the open while it is not disturbed, the waterhen, as Salim Ali described her, appears thus, “The stumpy tail is constantly jerked up as the bird saunters about, flashing chestnut coverts underneath”. However, if alarmed, the waterhen will flee with the bearing of a fair damsel caught in the open with her skirts down, snatching them up in an embarrassed tizzy, and thence making for the nearest bush with her head down in a 100 m sprint worthy of Olympian determination!
Waterhens are seen at the Sukhna lake and even around hedges of city parks . They can take up temporary residence in a bungalow garden, as one did in ours a few years back, stamping her stay with greenish excreta all over the verandah and tiles in a secretive glee.
Rights over mites
Insects and lizzies are critters, which give us the jitters. But lizards are non-venomous and biological pest control agents par excellence, balancing the numbers of mosquitoes, moths, ants and cockroaches in our homes with due diligence. Only fault? They ain’t good looking! Also, no one seems interested in the fact that lizzies cause less human deaths than the proverbial peashooter! But they terrify ignorant, intolerant householders the way an unrelenting cobra wrapped around fair ankles may.
Lizzies are far less prone to wanton violence against each other in the competition for food and territory. A lesson for today’s youth, mindlessly mired in the gun culture songs of late Moose Wala and Co, and blowing out brains at the drop of the hat or inflicting violence at will on the weaker sex in vain displays of toxic masculinity. As the rains raised humidity last week, a wall in our backyard went swarming with insects and ‘bizee lizzie’.
A lurking lizard contingent of some strength --- nine --- went snapping insects within a few square feet of the wall. A tube light at the arena’s centre acted as a light lure for unsuspecting prey. The competition saw fights over insects. However, it was more of a flurry rather than ‘fists and fury’ leaving none of the nine hunters harmed. The weaker lizzie would disengage without much ado and let the stronger one gobble the disputed insect.
The sparring constituted a stark underlining of Nature’s dictum: might is right in the light of the night. Though, perhaps, not as glamorous as a deferential leopard scurrying up a tree when a tiger’s shadow disrupts the moonbeams lazing upon the forest floor.
Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions
Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office.
Guest column | What’s in a language, it’s feelings that matter
The words of Italian poet Cesare Pavese's flashed through my mind as I flipped through an old photo album, which I had unearthed during one of my house-cleaning sprees. Placing the duster on the floor, I allowed the photographs to teleport me to a remote town in Kerala, which I had visited around 20 years ago. It was my idea to come to this place for a month-long training in Panchkarma at a local hospital.
Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today
The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll. Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23.
Guest column | Agnipath to blaze way for lean, mean, modern army
The controversial Agnipath Scheme, which lays down a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers without a pension, has generated exhaustive debates and intense protests across the country. However, the scheme is here to stay, and as the former commanding officer of an armoured regiment (a perfect blend of men, machinery technology, and tasks), I for one, am for it. A soldier is groomed in his unit, where the commanding officer separates the wheat from the chaff.
Question hour: Ruling, Opposition benches in Punjab spar over sand mining
The ruling and opposition benches on Friday sparred over sand mining in Punjab after mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that no government in the past and their MLAs and ministers left any stone unturned to make money out of this business. To this, leader of opposition Partap Bajwa got up and asked the minister not to give sweeping statements.
