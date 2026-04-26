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Wildbuzz | Lamps lit by the night

About 2,200 species of fireflies have been scientifically assessed across the Earth; these drifting embers across time and space have been described by Cate Hibbitt as an “accessible biological magic: jewels of light glinting in summer evenings throughout the world”

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Vikram Jit Singh
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Fear the dark less, love the night more. One way is to gaze at the stars and simultaneously absorb the synchronous display of fireflies (jugnoos) wafting around you. About 2,200 species of fireflies have been scientifically assessed across the Earth. These drifting embers across time and space have been described by Cate Hibbitt as an “accessible biological magic: jewels of light glinting in summer evenings throughout the world”.

Tsuneaki Hiramatsu’s photo adorns the jacket cover of Prof Sara Lewis’s acclaimed book on fireflies; and (right) an Indian firefly species, Abscondita perplexa, photographed by Md Parvez.

Bengali literature gave us a poetic image: “A boat on a dark night finding its way by the firefly’s glow”. A lonely Englishman, HA Severn, offered Western biological sciences the first description of Indian fireflies. Writing from Wayanad (Kerala) in the June 23, 1881, issue of Nature, Severn described his house as perched in the Nadgani valley. As darkness stole upon twilight, Severn saw fireflies “here, there and everywhere....Their numbers rapidly increase much indeed as the visibility of stars increases as the evening passes into midnight”.

How much light the fireflies emitted was quaintly described by Severn: “One (captured) insect enables me to see the time by a white-faced watch when four inches distant; 12 placed in a glass jar enabled me to read a book with ease. The light is of an exceedingly beautiful colour, a sombre yellow tinged with green.”

Out of Africa

Danish author Karen Blixen described fireflies of the Kenyan highlands in her 1937 book, ‘Out of Africa’, whose 1985 Hollywood adaption bagged seven Oscars. “On an evening, you will see two or three of them, adventurous, lonely stars floating in the clear air, rising and falling, as if upon waves, or as if curtseying. You may catch the insect and make it shine upon the palm of your hand, giving out a strange light, a mysterious message; it turns the flesh pale green in a small circle around it.” When firefly numbers increased, Blixen wrote it was “impossible not to imagine a crowd of children running through the dark forest carrying candles, little sticks dipped in a magical fire, joyously jumping up and down, and gambolling as they run, and swinging their small pale torches merrily.”

True love

Michelle from Wisconsin (US) shared the story of her parents: “One night, when my Mom and Dad were still teenagers, they were out walking and my Dad caught a lightning bug. He used its lantern to trace a glowing line around my mother’s ring finger. Then he vowed: ‘Here’s the first of many rings to prove how much I love you’. To celebrate their 60th anniversary, we filled the hall with jars of firefly lights.”

A retired science teacher from St. Louis, Missouri, wrote of die-hard love: “My mother was young, she slipped out one evening with her Mason jar to collect fireflies. As she ran through the grass, she tripped and fell on a rock, and the jar shattered. A glass shard sliced her finger. Even though she eventually lost that finger, she never did lose the love she had for these silent sparks.”

vjswild2@gmail.com

 
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