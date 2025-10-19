Wildbuzz | The web of soul connections

The elegant Chinkara (Indian gazelle) will bolt into the blue when human shadows loom on the desert horizon. But when rescued from dog bites, poachers, road accidents, etc, and lovingly cared for by the Bishnois of Western Rajasthan, the shy creature adapts and embraces the household just as a domesticated goat.

‘Sundari’, as she was christened by Pharsaram Bishnoi Godara, was a Chinkara orphan whose mother was killed by dogs in village Denok on December 15, 2024. Godara’s sister, Bhawri, who is married in Denok, buried the mother. Bhawri had found her fawn, barely able to stand on its legs, in the bajra fields and bleating faintly, piteously. Godara had taken the waif under his wing, and to his village of Barjasar.

“We procured goat milk and nursed Sundari. We treated her like another daughter, at par with our own Shivani (11). Sundari wholeheartedly accepted me as ‘mother’. Adapted to my body odour, she would feel secure sleeping on the bed alongside me. She would dismount from the bed, urinate etc and occupy her position again. If we tried to dislodge her, she would poke us with her small horns, sometimes drawing blood. She never slept on the floor and looked a queen sitting regally on my bed. Sundari was a ‘bezubaan’ but expressed affection and reposed faith in us, and sought love and companionship, just as a human,” said Godara, who is Phalodi district president of the Jambeshwar Environment & Wildlife Society Deora.

After nine months, it was time for ‘alvida’ and cutting the Gordian knot of emotional entwinements. Sundari was to be rehabilitated in the 100-bigha deer park in Sathri Lohawat. “I refused to eat food in protest against my father’s decision to tear my ‘sister’ away from me. But then he told me, it was time for Sundari to start her own family, just as one day I would leave the parental home for my ‘sasural’ (in-laws),” Shivani told this writer.