Will abolish e-tendering in villages if Congress comes to power in Haryana: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced to abolish e-tendering system, right to recall and provisions given to MLAs in panchayats development, if Congress is voted to power in the next year’s polls in Haryana. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a Panchayati raj bachao adhikar rally organised by the Haryana Sarpanches Association at Tohana in Fatehabad, Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government had snatched the rights of ‘original government’ i.e. village panchayats.

“Mahatma Gandhi had envisioned village swaraj, which was implemented by the Congress. I was present in the Lok Sabha as an MP when the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution were made. The BJP-JJP government had curtailed panchayats rights by implementing systems like e-tendering, interference of MLAs and right to recall. If the government wants to bring the Right to Recall, then it should first be implemented on MLAs and MPs,” he added.

Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government does not believe in democratic institutions, and they want to hand over everything to contractors.

“When the Congress government was formed in the state in 2005, most of the villages had unpaved streets, village roads and footpaths were unpaved, but Congress trusted the panchayats and spent ₹20,000 crore to improve the infrastructure in the villages,” the former CM added.

He said that on the recommendation of the Finance Commission, ₹12,000 crore was sent directly to the panchayat during the Congress regime in Haryana.

Hooda said that he had provided relief to villagers and farmers by waiving off electricity bills worth ₹1,600 crore when he came to power in 2005.

