Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will act against Punjab ministers, MLAs patronising mafias if AAP forms govt: Cheema
chandigarh news

Will act against Punjab ministers, MLAs patronising mafias if AAP forms govt: Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said strict legal action would be taken against ministers, MLAs and others patronising liquor, land, sand and transport mafias if the party forms its government after the state assembly polls next year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Will act against Punjab ministers, MLAs patronising mafias if AAP forms govt: Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said strict legal action would be taken against ministers, MLAs and others patronising liquor, land, sand and transport mafias if the party forms its government after the state assembly polls next year.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said complete record of all those who have ruined Punjab would be made public. “People have understood that the Akalis and the Congress are in collusion. Only faces were changing with the change of the government while their activities remained the same,” he alleged before hitting out at both chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and new Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The AAP leader alleged that Sidhu, like a chameleon, had changed his stand on the tainted Congress legislators after becoming the party chief in the state and shown his “dual character”. He also blamed the Akalis and the Congress for the rising debt of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP