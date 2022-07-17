Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers’ meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party’s founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.

Speaking of their immediate plans, Chautala said, “Our workers will apprise the voters of the different scams of the government, which mostly took place during the Covid pandemic.”

“The public is angry with the BJP-JJP and Congress and wants a change,” he added.

Discussing his party’s performance in the recently concluded civic body polls, the Ellenabad MLA said, “The INLD received 26.8% votes in the polls, which shows that perceptions of INLD being a rural party are wrong.”

He also hit-out at the government over the alleged breakdown of law and order in the state, citing extortion calls to MLAs.

“The home minister said strict action will be taken in this regard. It has been three years since he took office but he has not been able to check drug peddling, extortion or other crimes,” he added.