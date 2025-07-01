Will Dalai Lama name successor? All eyes on his 90th b’day event

The scenic hill-town of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala, is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to celebrate the 90th birthday of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama. The event, considered to be a milestone, is drawing attention from all over the world because it is being expected that the Dalai Lama will speak regarding his reincarnation. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (AP)

He is expected to issue a statement at the upcoming 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, scheduled to be held from July 2 to 4, ahead of his birthday.

The spiritual leader, who was recognised as the reincarnation of his predecessor at the age of two and has been living in exile in Dharamshala for 66 years, had in 2011 said that he would speak on the matter (reincarnation) when he reached the age of 90. The Dalai Lama will turn 90 on July 6. The statement is likely to address the crucial issue of his reincarnation. More than 100 Tibetan Buddhist leaders and representatives (from all major traditions of Tibetan Buddhism) are set to attend the conference.

Political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that at the beginning of the conference on July 2, his holiness the Dalai Lama will send his message. “The only official document regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is the one dated September, 2011, which states that His Holiness will make a statement on the matter upon reaching the age of 90. I am sure that his upcoming statement will reflect the matters on reincarnation,” he added.

The Dalai Lama’s succession plan comes with significant complexities, particularly in addressing China’s ongoing efforts to interfere in the reincarnation process.

Tibetans say that the process of recognising the reincarnations of lamas in Tibetan Buddhism is solely and uniquely a Tibetan religious tradition. In contrast, Beijing maintains that the process of selecting his successor must adhere to Chinese law, asserting its control over Tibetan Buddhism and rejecting any succession beyond its authority.

In 1959, at 23 years old, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, fled to Dharamshala with thousands of Tibetans following a failed uprising against Mao Zedong’s Communist rule, which gained control of Tibet in 1950.

Successor will be born in free world

In his recent book, ‘Voice for the Voiceless’, the Dalai Lama said that his successor as the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism will be born in the “free world”, in an apparent reference to areas outside China, and urged his followers to reject any successor chosen by Beijing.

Notably, The 14th Dalai Lama, who attended his 90th birthday celebration, on Monday said, “As far as the institution of the

Dalai Lama is concerned, there will be a framework for it to continue.”

According to the Tibetan calendar, the Tibetan spiritual leader’s birthday was on Monday, the fifth day of the fifth month. He also said that although he is now 90 years old, he is physically healthy and well.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said, “China should understand the nature of Tibetan Buddhist traditions of reincarnation and also should understand that there is no space for the Chinese communist regime to interfere in the process of the reincarnation of his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.” The Dalai Lama, who has been a Tibetans’ binding force, is seen (by China) as a significant challenge to China’s control over Tibet.

“Even after 75 years of occupation in Tibet, China is seen as an enemy of the faith by the Tibetans. Chinese leaders in Tibet are deeply insecure about their control over Tibet. Any loss of control like the Tibetan uprising that spread across the Tibetan Plateau during Beijing 2008 Olympics could lead to a cascade of protest even in other occupied territories like East Turkestan and southern Mongolia. That’s why Beijing is wracking its brains in scheming how to duplicate the Dalai Lama’s power without having to be responsible for the people and land of Tibet. Xi Jinping’s frustration is that the Dalai Lama is healthy at 90, still witty as hell,” says Dharamshala based Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue.

‘May live up to 110 year or more’

Despite growing frail, the Dalai Lama has also revealed that his dreams have indicated he may live to be 110 years old or more.

According to Tibetan tradition, the search for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama—who will serve as his successor—begins only after the passing of the incumbent. Many believe that the Tibetan spiritual

leader may even choose emanation, to outfox China’s interference in the process of reincarnation.

“Ordinary sentient beings generally cannot manifest an emanation before death (ma-dhey tulku), but superior Bodhisattvas, who can manifest themselves in hundreds or thousands of bodies simultaneously, can manifest an emanation before death,” reads the 2011 statement of the 14th Dalai Lama.

International community should stand against China’s interference

Dorjee Tseten, member of Tibetan Parliament in Exile, who is also the Asia Program Manager of Tibet Action Institute highlighted that now is the time for the international community to defend the Dalai Lama’s succession from China’s interference.

“Despite China’s attempts to interfere, Tibetans remain confident in our strength to uphold Tibetan religious traditions. It is now time for governments and the international community to publicly and diplomatically defend the Tibetan people’s right to determine the Dalai Lama’s succession without China’s interference and to stand in solidarity with our struggle for freedom and self-determination,” he said.

Born as Tenzin Gyatso on July 6, 1935, in a humble farming family at Taktser village in the Amdo province of China-occupied Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama’s life has been one of extraordinary resilience. Following the unsuccessful uprising against the Chinese occupation in 1959, the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, where he set up the government-in-exile in Dharamsala, and became the global face of the struggle. Though the Dalai Lama had anticipated a temporary exile, Beijing’s control over Tibet has only strengthened, making his return to his homeland increasingly impossible.