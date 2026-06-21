Will develop Punjab as envisioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday commenced his three-day maiden visit to Punjab by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and Union railway minister Ravneet Singh Bittu at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

During his visit, he expressed the party’s commitment to creating a prosperous and progressive Punjab inspired by the vision and governance model of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

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Addressing journalists after offering prayers at the Golden Temple, Nabin said that just as Maharaja Ranjit Singh provided Punjab with a unique identity through his exemplary governance, the BJP aspires to build a Punjab that reflects his ideals of development, prosperity, and social harmony.

“Just as Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave a unique governance identity to Punjab, we all want to create the Punjab of his dreams,” Nabin said.

He stated that he had prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of the people of Punjab as well as for the welfare of the entire nation. Referring to his roots, Nabin noted that he comes from Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, which is also his ‘karmabhoomi’ (place of work).

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the global significance of the Golden Temple, Nabin said the shrine and its rich history have given Punjab a distinct identity across the world. He expressed hope that the state would continue to advance on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that prosperity would reach every household, locality, and village across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the global significance of the Golden Temple, Nabin said the shrine and its rich history have given Punjab a distinct identity across the world. He expressed hope that the state would continue to advance on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that prosperity would reach every household, locality, and village across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing his visit as a spiritually enriching experience, Nabin said praying at the holy shrine had infused him with renewed energy and strengthened his resolve to work for the development and service of both Punjab and the nation.

Following his visit to the Golden Temple, the BJP leader paid floral tributes to the martyrs at Jallianwala Bagh, honouring those who lost their lives in one of the most significant chapters of India’s freedom struggle.

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He later visited the Durgiana Temple, where he prayed for national unity and social harmony. Nabin also paid obeisance at Sri Ram Tirath Temple and offered prayers before Bhagwan Valmiki. He recalled the immense contribution of Maharishi Valmiki to India’s spiritual and literary heritage and emphasised the importance of preserving the country’s rich cultural legacy.

As part of his Punjab tour, the BJP national president held a key meeting with the party’s core committee in Amritsar to discuss organisational matters and future political strategies in the state.

Nabin was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab BJP co-incharge Narendra Raina, BJP Parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, district president Harvinder Sandhu and several other senior party leaders.

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Earlier in the day, Nabin arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar at around noon, where he was received by party leaders and workers.

Holds road show in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Later in the evening, Nabin held a road show in Jalandhar. He was accompanied by Dhillon, Chugh besides other party leaders.

The road show started from Shri Ram Chowk and culminated at Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk.

“Seeing such a rousing welcome, the people of Punjab have given a clear message that they are ready for a political shift in Punjab in the 2027 elections,” Dhillon said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the road show , Nabin said the BJP will usher new roads of development in Punjab as the people of the state have shown trust in the developmental agenda of Narendra Modi-led central government. “After the record win in West Bengal, the people of Punjab would elect the saffron party in the coming assembly polls,” Nabin said.

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The BJP chief will participate in the International Yoga Day event to be held at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Sunday.