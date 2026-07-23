Will end fast if Centre assures no action against protesters: Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday wrote to Union minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh that he would end his 25-day hunger strike once the government assures him that students who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament will face no legal action.

Climate activist Sonman Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. (File)

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He also demanded a discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the education minister besides adequate compensation to the protestors injured in police action.

“Once the assurance from govt come,” Wangchuk wrote, he will appeal to the peacefully protesting students to pause the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. He was forcibly shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 and later moved to Medanta following a Delhi high court order, continuing his fast through the hospitalisation.

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{{^usCountry}} Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta on Tuesday night. The two sides spoke for close to 45 minutes, with Wangchuk conveying that he needed to look after the students’ protest before agreeing to any withdrawal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta on Tuesday night. The two sides spoke for close to 45 minutes, with Wangchuk conveying that he needed to look after the students’ protest before agreeing to any withdrawal. {{/usCountry}}

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In an open letter to the two ministers, which has been shared on X, Wangchuk wrote: “Dear Nadda Ji and Jitendra Singh Ji, Thank you for visiting me at the hospital last night and for your earnest appeal that I end my fast. During our discussion, you assured me that the government would positively consider the following: Adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak. A meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the education minister,” it read.

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He further wrote, “The Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026 remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police. The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated”.

In the letter, he also wrote: “I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protestors will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their ‘only offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system,” he added.

Wangchuk further wrote, “If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement. The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction”.

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