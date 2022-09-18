Will engage expert organisations for road safety plan: Punjab transport minister

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday announced to engage ‘expert’ organisations, institutes, universities, colleges, NGOs, and registered societies to assist in road safety work.

Bhullar said these institutions could be registered with state or union governments and will assist in works such as safety audit, crash investigations, ambulance mapping, identification of black spots, training of stakeholders and holding road safety awareness campaigns.

He said the task to engage such institutions has been entrusted upon the Punjab state road safety council, the lead agency constituted as per the directions of a Supreme Court committee to oversee the implementation of various traffic management and measures on road safety in the state.

The eligible organisations would be empanelled for a period of two years and from time-to-time entrusted with the work relating to traffic management and road safety.

These organisations will provide technical assistance to the lead agency and state government specifically in terms of devising an action plan for traffic management and road safety in Punjab and also to conduct awareness and capacity building of the stakeholders of the road safety and traffic management on national highways, state highways and other district roads.

He said that the empanelled organisations and institutions are expected to guide and support the lead agency on road safety, traffic police and transport department to perform the tasks and deliver outputs, which are best suited for improved road safety management. The organisations or expert institutions having adequate experience in road safety and traffic management works have been asked to apply by October 3.