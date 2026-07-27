Will ensure welfare benefits reach every eligible citizen: Saini

Asserting that no poor family will be left behind and no deserving person will be deprived of opportunities, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday said the state government’s commitment was to ensure that every eligible citizen benefited from welfare schemes without having to struggle for access.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini waves to crowd under the 'War Against Addiction, With Yamunanagar' campaign, in Yamunanagar on Sunday. (ANI)

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Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Antyodaya Mela organised under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana at IGN College in Ladwa, the CM said governance was no longer confined to government offices but had reached the doorsteps of the poor through a proactive welfare delivery system.

“Our commitment is clear that no family should be denied progress due to lack of resources, connections or information. The government is ensuring that every scheme, every resource and every effort reaches the last person standing in the queue,” Saini said.

Calling the Antyodaya Melas “melas of hope, opportunity and self-reliance”, he said they were designed to connect economically weaker families with sustainable livelihoods through a single-window platform. Beneficiaries are being offered the benefits of 47 welfare schemes of 19 government departments, including self-employment, skill development, financial inclusion and social welfare programmes, according to their needs and capabilities.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the objective of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana extended beyond financial assistance and focused on making families self-reliant by providing employment opportunities and long-term livelihood support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the objective of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana extended beyond financial assistance and focused on making families self-reliant by providing employment opportunities and long-term livelihood support. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the scale of the initiative, Saini said 166 Antyodaya Melas had been organised across Haryana so far. A total of 4,24,278 families had been invited, 1,88,792 families participated, 1,52,157 families were referred to concerned departments for further assistance, and 55,422 eligible beneficiaries had already received livelihood-related benefits.

The CM said the government had also simplified welfare delivery by integrating all schemes with the Parivar Pehchan Patra database, enabling nearly 40 lakh BPL cards to be generated automatically without requiring beneficiaries to visit government offices.

Flags off anti-drug run in Yamunanagar

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After flagging off the ‘Nasha Se Jung-Yamunanagar Ke Sang’ anti-drug run in Yamunanagar, Saini said a healthy, disciplined and drug-free youth was essential for building a developed nation.

Accompanied by Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana and local MLA Ghansyas Dass Arora, Saini called upon every section of society to join hands in the fight against drug abuse, saying the battle could only be won through collective social responsibility.

“Every young person stands at the crossroads of two paths—one leading to life, health and development, and the other to addiction, darkness and destruction. I am confident that Haryana’s youth will choose the path of progress and help realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

He appealed to parents to spend more time with their children, saying loneliness often pushed youngsters towards addiction. Later, Saini honoured the winners of the 10-km race.

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Later, after listening to the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat along with citizens at Ladwa, the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann Ki Baat programme was inspiring the country’s youth by showcasing the achievements, skills and entrepreneurial spirit of ordinary citizens who had become role models through hard work and innovation.

Saini said the Prime Minister regularly highlighted the stories of talented individuals whose determination and self-employment initiatives encouraged others, particularly young people, to become self-reliant.