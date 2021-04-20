Will file defamation suit against IG Kunwar Vijay over witness claim: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said he will file a defamation suit against inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for falsely claiming that he tried to lure the witness in the Kotkapura police firing case with the promise of a job in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In a press statement, the former deputy chief minister claimed that had never met Ajit Singh, the witness, and it was clear that Kunwar Vijay was obsessed with targeting the SAD and the Badal family. It was with this purpose that the police officer forwarded a “malicious” letter to the director general of police (DGP) making such wild allegations, he said.

“The IG knew from the proceedings of the Kotkapura case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that his probe would be set aside. The latest allegation is a result of this frustration and aimed at politicising a case. He wanted to implicate the SAD leadership at the behest of the Congress government but did not succeed. Now he taking the letter route to defame our leadership,” said Sukhbir.

“Ajit Singh had also set the record straight by asserting that he had not been approached by anyone for a job or the other way round. Despite such a clear-cut rebuttal from the witness, the IG prevailed upon a section of the media to publish this malafide report. Our lawyers are looking into the case to ascertain if there is a wider conspiracy to defame me,” he added.

Kunwar Vijay set to join AAP: Majithia

Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday accused IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh of deliberately politicising the Kotakpura firing case as he was set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2021 Punjab assembly elections.

Talking to mediapersons after the election of office-bearers of the Majitha municipal council, the former minister claimed that the IG flouted all service rules by disrespecting the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders. The political vendetta launched by him against the SAD was exposed by the court, he said.