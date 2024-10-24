Menu Explore
Will further improve quality of education in Haryana, open new sports nurseries, says Mahipal Dhanda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 24, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said Haryana is leading in sports and that more new sports nurseries will be opened in schools so that emerging sports talent can receive the right platform from the very beginning.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said that a road map will be prepared to further improve the functioning of educational institutions even as according to the NITI Aayog report, the state ranks third in the country in terms of quality of education being provided to children.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said a review meeting with officers of school education, secondary education, higher education, and technical education departments will be held soon to prepare a future roadmap. (HT File)
The education minister said a review meeting with officers of school education, secondary education, higher education, and technical education departments will be held soon to prepare a future roadmap.

He said that Haryana is leading in sports and that more new sports nurseries will be opened in schools so that emerging sports talent can receive the right platform from the very beginning.

“The state government aims to ensure that Haryana achieves the top rank in education. Accordingly, resources in government schools and colleges will be enhanced. We will formulate plans to encourage parents to send their children to government schools rather than private ones,” Dhanda said.

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 by 2025, while the Centre has set the target for states to implement it by 2030.

The minister said that technical education will be expanded according to the demands of industries. He said the education department is a crucial department and chief minister Nayab Singh has given him the opportunity to serve as education minister. “I will fulfil the responsibility given to me and further improve the quality of education,” said Dhanda.

