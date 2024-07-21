Will hold back July 25 shutdown call if demands are met: Haryana Civil Medical Services Association

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) on Saturday said it will hold back the proposed complete shutdown of medical services, including emergency services and post mortem, on Thursday if the state government fulfils their demands before that. “We have been assured that a notification for giving assured career progression at 4,9,13 years of service will be issued before Thursday,” said Haryana Civil Medical Services Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia. (Getty image)

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said a meeting of the association with additional chief secretary, health, was held on July 18 to discuss the long-pending demands of doctors. “We have been assured that a notification for giving assured career progression at 4,9,13 years of service will be issued before Thursday. The government has promised that there will be a reduction of bond amount for post graduate students. It was also agreed that direct recruitment of senior medical officers will not be done and such posts will be filled through promotion by giving one time relaxation in service rules. Approval for the same will be taken from appropriate authority before July 25,’’ Dr Khyalia said.

He added that monthly conveyance allowance for doctors will be hiked from ₹500 to ₹3,000.

“It was decided and mutually agreed upon that association will withhold its call for total shutdown of medical services on July 25 consequent upon fulfilling its demands before the day. We are hopeful that all these issues will be resolved and doctors will not be forced to resort to complete shutdown of medical services,’’ Dr Khyalia said.