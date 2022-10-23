Will keep working to fulfil Guru sahibs’ vision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will keep working to fulfil the vision of Sikh gurus.

He was reacting to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s letter expressing thanks to him for laying the foundation stone of Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway.

It will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. Modi tweeted, “Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs.”