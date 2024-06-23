Will lead Jalandhar bypoll campaign, camp in constituency, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amid reports that Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) general secretary Sandeep Pathak would spearhead the party’s campaign for the Jalandhar West byelection, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the campaign will be centered on the work done by his government and that he would lead the charge. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann paying tributes to Sant Kabir during a state-level function in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das in Hoshiarpur, Mann said, “The party has entrusted me with the responsibility of leading the campaign in Jalandhar. Being the party’s state head and chief minister, I will lead the party. I will rent a house here (Jalandhar).”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“It is not that this house will be (rented) only up to July 10 (when the results of bypoll will be declared). This house will later become the office for Majha and Doaba regions for two or three days every week. I will stay there,” he added.

As per reports, the party high command had decided to run the AAP campaign under the supervision of Pathak. According to the plan, Mann was to join the campaign only in the last leg. Twenty-three senior leaders, including two MPs, four ministers and MLAs, are camping in Jalandhar as a part of the campaign for the bypoll. Pathak himself has been meeting senior leaders in the city for the last two days.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and AAP’s chief spokesperson and MP Malvinder Singh Kang also clarified on Saturday that the campaign will be held under Mann’s leadership.

Releasing a 10-point manifesto, in the presence of the party’s Jalandhar West candidate Mohinder Bhagat, Dhaliwal said, “CM Mann will be staying in Jalandhar. This will give the people of the entire Doaba region to take up their issues with the CM. This election will be fought under the leadership of CM Mann and we are confident of a win due to the historic work done by the Mann government.”

Pathak could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

AAP’s 10-point agenda for the seat include setting up of water works in every area, a new sewerage treatment plant at Gautam Nagar, streamlining of electricity lines, installation of streetlights on every street, elimination of drug trafficking, lottery mafia, removal of Waryana garbage dump, appointment of specialist doctors, clinical tests and free medicines in every mohalla clinic, installment of CCTV cameras and widening of roads

The Jalandhar West bypoll is a prestige battle for AAP. The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP MLA, a day after he joined the BJP. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 30. Angural is fighting the poll as a BJP candidate.

A total of 23 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the July 10 bypoll. The last day for filing papers was June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.