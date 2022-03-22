Will make reference for CBI probe in Gurugram building collapse: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told the House that the state government will make a reference to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the collapse of a residential tower in Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso Complex last month which led to two deaths.

Khattar said license for developing the Chintels project was given during the tenure of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chief minister. “We are going to handover the Chintels Tower collapse matter to the CBI for probe,” Khattar said.

Earlier, reacting to Khattar’s remarks blaming the Hooda government, leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should arrest him if he has committed an offence. The terms of reference of the proposed reference to be sent to the CBI have not been finalised yet.