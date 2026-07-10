Will meet Baghel, present our views: Channi camp

In a climbdown amid the Punjab Congress leadership buzz, senior leaders considered close to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday relented and decided to meet AICC general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, a day after he ruled out any change in the state party leadership.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Bhagel along with Punjab Congress president Amrinder singh Raja Warring during the special interaction at Hindustan Times office in Mohali on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT Hindustan Times)

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Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh said: “We will meet Baghel and present our views”. The development comes days after Baghel, also the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, began his five-day visit to Punjab to prepare the party for the Punjab polls due early next year.

The meeting is likely to take place on Friday, the concluding day of Baghel’s visit, people familiar with the matter said.

Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Channi, who is said to be unhappy over not being appointed the state president, along with leaders considered close to him, including Pargat Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu are yet to meet Baghel. The AICC general secretary has held a series of interactions with party leaders and office-bearers during his visit.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to reporters, Baghel expressed confidence about the party’s prospects of forming government in Punjab after the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to reporters, Baghel expressed confidence about the party’s prospects of forming government in Punjab after the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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He asserted that the Congress was united in Punjab in its mission and purpose and noted that leaders voicing their opinions was unique to the Congress as the party encourages debates and discussions.

“Unlike in other parties, it is not a one-way communication and command in the Congress,” he said, adding the Congress values and respects the seniority and contribution of each and every leader which is acknowledged and rewarded at the right time.

Pargat Singh and MP Randhawa asserted that the Congress remained “united and strong”, saying the party’s larger objective was to return to power after the 2027 assembly polls.

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Pargat Singh, however, acknowledged that some “differences of opinion” existed and said these would be conveyed to Baghel.

“One or two (leaders) have been authorised to talk. Baghel is our in-charge and the meeting will take place with him. Sukhjinder Randhawa ji will fix the meeting time with him,” he said.

On July 1, the Congress announced that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president and appointed Channi as chairperson of the campaign committee.

Several senior leaders held a meeting in Channi’s presence on Monday, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind the former CM to be reconsidered for the state unit chief’s post.

Dismissing speculation about a rethink on Warring’s retention as the state party chief, Baghel on Wednesday said, “When the high command has taken a decision, it is not changed. ‘Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega? (Is this a child’s play that the decision will be changed repeatedly?)’”Randhawa on Thursday told reporters that they will talk to Baghel and added, “If the issue is not resolved there then we will talk to our senior leadership in Delhi”.

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