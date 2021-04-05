Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will probe corruption in Congress-ruled Dharamshala MC: BJP
Will probe corruption in Congress-ruled Dharamshala MC: BJP

BJP launches vision document for the Dharamshala municipal corporation, say street lights, adequate parking space, cleanliness will be its priority
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:56 AM IST
BJP’s state party chief Suresh Kashyap on Sunday said the saffron party, if voted to power, will constitute a high-level committee to probe allegations of corruption in the Congress-ruled Dharamshala municipal corporation.

Speaking at the launch of BJP’s vision document for the Dharamshala municipal corporation, which was attended by state party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, MP Kishan Kapoor and forest minister Rakesh Pathania, Kashyap said a primary health centres, open air gymnasiums and libraries will be setup in each of the 17 wards.

“Street lights, adequate parking space, cleanliness and hassle-free mobility will be the priority of the BJP-ruled MC,” he said, adding that CCTV cameras would be installed across the town to strengthen security.

Sports city

“BJP intends to develop Dharamshala as a sports city. We will build a football stadium, shooting range and all-weather ice-skating rink and a world-class Badminton academy in collaboration with Olympian Saina Nehwal,” he said.

The BJP chief promised to get rid of stray cattle and setup zonal offices in each ward to redress people’s grievances at their doorstep. He also said that an eco-tourism colony will be set up on Triund Hill, thus creating 500 jobs. He also said that the landless will be provided land to build houses.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Opposition had lost its credibility and was a sinking ship with no intent, leadership or policy.

He said he was confident about winning all the four municipal corporations that will go to polls on April 7.

