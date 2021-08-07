Will recruit 450 counsellors, experts to resolve matrimonial disputes: Punjab DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Friday inaugurated a new building for the centre for crime against women and children in Rishi Nagar, a state-of-the-art indoor sports stadium at Police Lines and ‘Book Nook’, a modern library space for cops’ families and children.

He also announced that the Punjab Police will be recruiting around 450 professional counsellors and experts with the required skill sets to work together with the private panel members to resolve matrimonial disputes.

He also directed Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to make the family counselling centre an all-women staff unit so that women coming to lodge their complaints feel comfortable.

DGP Gupta reiterated that preventing the crimes against women had remained the topmost priority of the Punjab government and the police and in upcoming recruitments of over 10,000 police personnel at sub-inspector, head constable and constable ranks, one-third will be the women force.

When asked about the status of arrest of Lok Insaf Party chief and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, the DGP said that investigation in the matter was on.

The counselling centre, which has provision of 44 rooms, in-house photocopy and typing facility, canteen, rooms for feeding newborn babies, play area for kids, reception, rooms for private counselling members and psychologists and doctors, will also accommodate the offices of ACPs and in-charges of women cell from all four zones of the city at a single centrally located place, he added.

Interacting with the panel members at the counselling centre, the DGP said that they were playing a vital role in creating a healthy society and must focus on reuniting the families through counselling.

Police commissioner Agrawal informed the DGP that earlier, the counselling centre was functioning from four zonal offices located at random buildings, which were in dilapidated condition.

While inaugurating sports complex at Police Lines, the DGP said that the major objective of this robust infrastructure was to maintain their health and fitness.

He said that this stadium comprised world-class facilities, including a carpeted badminton court, yoga and meditation room besides as officer’s lounge and a gymnasium equipped with the latest workout machines with a pleasant view of the surroundings which would encourage police personnel and their families to remain fit and healthy.

“Specially trained gym trainers will work on physical condition, body strength, and assign appropriate exercise activities and create unique workout routines to help the police personnel become the best version of themselves,” added the DGP.

Book Nook, an innovative reading-cum-activity area for wards of police personnel has been launched in collaboration with an NGO, Aas Ehsaas, to promote reading habits among the kids of cops, the DGP said.

It is said to be a brainchild of ADCP (Zone 1) Pragya Jain.

The salient features of the Book Nook are its aesthetic ambience, which has educational, fictional and non-fictional books for four to 18-year-olds besides an attractive thematic tent with several board games and indoor educational activities to boost motor activity coordination.

The wards of police personnel of all ranks can avail the facilities, he said, adding that the daughter of an employee working as a gardener at the Police Lines would be handling the reception and day-to-day functioning which will promote a sense of ownership and belonging.

The DGP also asked the Ludhiana police chief to establish such libraries and reading rooms for senior citizens as well so that they can come there and convert their free time into productive activities.

Commending Agrawal and his team for actively working towards ensuring efficient delivery of services to people, the DGP exhorted them to come up with more such ventures for overall betterment of families of brave police force.