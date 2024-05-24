Will regularise temporary employees: Chandumajra

Shiromani Akali Dal’s senior leader and party’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday, while campaigning in Kharar, promised to regularise temporary employees in the state. Prem Singh Chandumajra campaigned in multiple Mohali villages, including Rasanheri, Majat and Saini Majra, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Chandumajra campaigned in multiple villages, including Rasanheri, Majat and Saini Majra. He also promised to double the allowance for Anganwadi and Asha workers, if chosen as MP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a blistering attack on Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla, Chandumajra said the voters won’t believe outsiders this time as the current Congress MP Manish Tewari failed them and shifted his base to Chandigarh as he did nothing in Anandpur Sahib.

He also claimed an easy victory, citing development projects initiated by SAD. Chandumajra, adding that the region has vast potential for development in the tourism sector, announced river rafting, riverside huts, therapy centres and water sports activities among their next initiatives to boost the region’s economy.