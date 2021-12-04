Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will replicate Delhi model for industry in Punjab: Sisodia
Will replicate Delhi model for industry in Punjab: Sisodia

Interacting with businessmen, industrialists and traders on the home turf of Punjab industries minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, the AAP leader said: “The one thing the industry in state needs is a government that listens to them so their suggestions are implemented
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assured to replicate the Delhi model for the industry for its development.

Interacting with businessmen, industrialists and traders on the home turf of Punjab industries minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, the AAP leader said: "The one thing the industry in state needs is a government that listens to them so their suggestions are implemented."

“After the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the “raid raj” will be brought to an end so businessmen are not harassed,” he said.

Sisodia also interacted with manufacturers, traders, transporters and shopkeepers at Amloh constituency and Mandi Gobindgarh on Friday. Businessmen, industrialists, manufacturers and others shared their views and discussed the problems they had been facing for years with Sisodia.

TRENDING TOPICS
