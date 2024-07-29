Will resolve all issues of Chandigarh, says Manish Tewari

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari assured that he will resolve all issues of Chandigarh promised before general elections. Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari said there is a need to reimagine and reconsider the governance model of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a cultural program organised by councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi in Sector 45, Tewari said, “With the support of all of you, I have the opportunity to represent the city in the Parliament of India, and I am doing my best to raise and resolve every issue related to you and the city. There are many longstanding issues in the city that have persisted for decades. The bureaucracy is so dominant that these problems cannot be resolved.”

He mentioned that he had brought five to six key problems to the attention of the UT administrator, particularly highlighting the need for changes in the Chandigarh Housing Board. Tewari emphasised the irony that most domains in Chandigarh are controlled by bureaucracy, with neither people nor the stakeholders being consulted.

The MP said there is a need to reimagine and reconsider the governance model of Chandigarh. He criticised his opponents for being unable to tolerate their defeat and alleged that they have been taking malicious actions against people over the past one month, which he said is against democracy.

On this occasion, members of the Chandigarh Taxi Union thanked Tewari, local Congress president HS Lucky and councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi for raising the issue of taxi stands in the municipal corporation House meeting and getting it resolved.