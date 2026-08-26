Will respond soon to Farooq’s resignation demand: Srinagar MP

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday dropped a major hint that he could resign from his Lok Sabha seat.

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday dropped a major hint that he could resign from his Lok Sabha seat. (File photo)

Ruhullah was elected from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on a National Conference ticket in the last Lok Sabha polls. However, he later developed serious differences with the party leadership, including CM Omar Abdullah and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

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Ruhullah has been openly holding programmes across Kashmir, criticising the ruling NC for “not fulfilling the promises on which the party had sought a mandate during the last assembly polls”.

On Monday, NC president Farooq Abdullah said the Srinagar MP had been elected on an NC ticket and should resign and see how many people stand with him. “Many people have left the NC in the past, today they stand nowhere, while the NC is still there. People have given huge sacrifices for the party. Aga Ruhullah should resign from the party and his seat and contest elections again,” Abdullah said.

In response to Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, Ruhullah told reporters that very shortly they would get to know something important. “NC president Farooq Abdullah is a very senior leader and I respect him a lot. How can it happen that Farooq Abdullah asks for something and I won’t oblige him,” Ruhullah said.

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{{^usCountry}} For the past one week, NC leaders have been daring Ruhullah to resign from the NC and seek a fresh mandate. It is not clear whether the Srinagar MP will resign, however, leaders close to Ruhullah said various options are on the table. Though some leaders within the NC tried to iron out differences between Ruhullah and the CM, the efforts have failed and Ruhullah has been constantly targeting Omar during his public rallies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the past one week, NC leaders have been daring Ruhullah to resign from the NC and seek a fresh mandate. It is not clear whether the Srinagar MP will resign, however, leaders close to Ruhullah said various options are on the table. Though some leaders within the NC tried to iron out differences between Ruhullah and the CM, the efforts have failed and Ruhullah has been constantly targeting Omar during his public rallies. {{/usCountry}}