Will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Rajinder Rana

: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana on Wednesday promised to restore the old pension scheme, if they are voted to power in Himachal Pradesh.

With the elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year, Rajinder Rana addressed the media on Wednesday at the Chandigarh Press Club. Rana said, “We have decided that we will restore the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh (HP) immediately after coming to power. We will put it on top of our election manifesto. Our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have notified the restoration of the old pension.”

Rana also attacked the ruling government over the Agnipath scheme. He said that with the cancellation of direct recruitment in the army, the dreams of the youth have also been shattered and this will also weaken the military strength of the nation. He said, “Lakhs of ex-servicemen have registered themselves for employment but the Modi-led government, which has failed to provide them employment, is now talking of ensuring employment to the Agniveers, which cannot be trusted.”

Rana alleged that the BJP government at both Centre and state had cheated the youth in the lieu of employment guarantee.

Talking about AAP being a threat in the elections, he said, “Himachal Pradesh predominantly works on the two-party system and any upsurge in AAP supporters has ceased to exist now due to the unsatisfactory security conditions in Punjab, which the people of Punjab have also witnessed in just four months of the party’s governance citing their loss in Sangrur byelection.”