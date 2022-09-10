Will send leaders to HP to expose false claims of AAP: Punjab Youth Cong

The Punjab Youth Congress has decided to send its leaders to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to “expose the false claims” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon said that all office-bearers of the unit will leave for the neighbouring state from the Congress headquarters here on September 11 and campaign there on September 12 and 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will show the people of Himachal Pradesh all the promises made in Punjab and all that has been done on ground in the past six months,” he said in a statement.

He also asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to stop his tours to HP as he was needed more in Punjab.

Jimpa writes to Gadkari over poor state of Jalandhar-Dharamshala highway

Chandigarh Punjab revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has written to Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, urging for an immediate repair of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala national highway, an official statement said here on Friday. This is an important road connecting two states but in a very bad state at many places in and around Hoshiarpur, he said. The minister said people have staged agitations many a time demanding the repair of the road as many lives have been lost in accidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patiala admn removes encroachment, mayor stages protest

Patiala Patiala administration on Friday demolished four illegally constructed shops near Ghalori gate on the direction of deputy commissioner. The shops reportedly belonged to a family member of the Punjab Lok Congress’ councillor. Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, along with other councillors, staged a protest at the site to oppose the demolition and termed it a political vendetta. “The government is not taking any action against the big encroachers and only targeting small shopkeepers,” he added. Patiala DC Sakshi Sawheny said, “The shops were illegally constructed on the land of Dharam Arth Board. It is just our first action against the encroachers. We had also removed encroachment last week and are acting on any input pertaining to the encroachments.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann to visit Germany from Sept 11-18

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Germany from September 11-18 to attract investments and strategic tie-ups. “In order to give a major push to the industrial growth of the state, Mann will be undertaking a tour of Germany,” an official statement said here on Friday evening. During the tour, he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors. Mann will hold a meeting with companies like BMW, BayWa and others during his stay in Munich, Frankfort and Berlin.

Khadi board chairperson assumes office

Newly appointed chairperson of Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board Inderjeet Singh Mann on Friday assumed the charge of his office in the presence of cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. The ministers expressed hope that under his leadership, the Board will scale new heights. Mann said the Khadi Board was an important organisation working towards employment generation, especially in the rural areas to every household.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5,700 farmers to get cane dues by Phagwara Mill

As many as 5700 sugarcane farmers are all set to get their long pending dues worth ₹23.76 crore against the sugarcane purchased by the Sugar mill based in Phagwara town of Kapurthala district. Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh said the Punjab government has received the amount of ₹23.76 crore after selling the assets of mill situated in Fatehabad district in Haryana, which would be transferred to the farmers . He informed that a list having names of 5,700 farmers have already been published in the mill which can be checked on September 9,10 and 11. He also made it clear that the farmers would be able to file the objection,if any till September 12 with the SDM Phagwara office till 11am. He said that after the removing objections if any raised by the farmers , the lists would be sent to the cane commissioner Punjab to transfer the amount to the farmers .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FM Cheema assures patwaris, kanungos to fulfil demands

Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday assured the Patwaris and Kanungos of the Revenue Department that all their legitimate demands and issues will be resolved soon. In a meeting with the representatives of Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association in the presence of Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa at his office here, the Finance Minister gave a patient hearing to their demands and issues.Regarding the shortage of patwaris in the revenue department, the finance minister said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had started the recruitment campaign from the very first day and accordingly, the recruitment of 700 patwaris in the revenue department is being done shortly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}