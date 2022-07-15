Will take action if provoked: Himachal CM on BJP’s 2015 ‘chargesheet’

Amid the Congress‘ scathing attacks on his government, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had on assuming office announced to shun ‘vendetta politics’, warned the opposition party that his government would act against the leaders whose names are in the 2015 chargesheet submitted by the BJP.

“Congress leaders are provoking to act on the chargesheet submitted against the Virbhadra Singh regime. My sole objective is to work for the overall development of the state without following vendetta politics that had become a culture in Himachal over the year,” Jai Ram said while commenting on opposition party’s tirade against his government.

“My government will not be silent on the unnecessary provocative attacks by the Congress leaders,” he said, adding that if the Congress brings out a chargesheet against his government, then he too would be forced to act on the chargesheet his party had filed.

“Not only my government will file FIRs, but will also recommend cases to CBI against the Congress leaders. After all, I am representing an organisation,” he said.

In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had marked the completion of 2.5 years of the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in Himachal by submitting a 30-point ‘chargesheet’ to then governor Kalyan Singh on the government’s acts of ‘omission and commission’.

The BJP’s ‘Thirty Months, Thirty Charges’ document, which was backed by proofs and annexure, highlighted various ‘scams and irregularities’, while specifically targeting former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members.

The said chargesheet also targeted former transport minister GS Bali, forest minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri, urban development minister Sudhir Sharma and industries minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

It focused on irregularities in various departments, including irrigation and public health, power, transport, industries, education, forest, food and civil supplies, health, agriculture and horticulture.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj was the convener of the chargesheet committee.

The Congress had also constituted a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that announced to bring out a chargesheet against the BJP government in June end.

However, Congress leaders so far have been hitting out at the government, saying that if voted to power, they would order an inquiry into the chargesheet.

