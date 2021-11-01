Will take call on Covid curbs in Himachal after Diwali, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Day after three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary seat went to the polls, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday claimed that anti-incumbency against his government was not a factor in the polls.

“There was no big issue against the state government during the polls. The opposition was trying to weave inflation into the issue, but they did not highlight any big issues against the state government,” he said.

“People have been supportive of our government and they will continue to do so in future too. I am hopeful that the results will be good. The anti-incumbency factor against my government was not visible in the elections,” said Thakur on the sidelines of the National Unity Day function organised on The Ridge to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The bypolls have a trend of low polling. There was only 51% polling in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat bypolls in 2013. This time it’s 58%. The polling trends are good in certain areas while not so great in a few places. We are satisfied with the polling trend,” said Thakur when asked about the low polling percentage in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat

“Inflation was a big issue in the hands of the Congress which they played to the hilt in the elections. It’s not that inflation in rising during the BJP rule, the cost of cylinders and onions had been spiralling during the Congress regime too. It’s just a temporary phase. Covid has impacted the global economy,” he said.

Even as poll pundits got down to assess the outcome of the bypolls to the three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary seat, the chief minister said low polling in the Mandi parliamentary seat would have no bearing on the prospects of the BJP nominee.

Thakur indicated fewer curbs to check the steadily rising infections in the state after the festive season.

“The government will shortly review the situation. There has been a steady increase in Covid cases in the last few days which is worrying. Children being infected in schools is more worrying. The government will observe the situation and decide further after Diwali,” the chief minister added.

“The government has observed that more cases have come in Kangra, but no stringent measures are required right now,” he said.