Will take everyone along, but won’t get cowed down: New Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur

Panchkula-born Sarabjit Kaur, 42, is wife of the former BJP councillor Jagtar Singh Dhillon and her family resides in Manimajra. She is one of the two BJP women councillors and has studied up to BA 2nd year. A mother of two, Sarabjit entered the electoral politics reluctantly after her husband’s ward was reserved for a woman. Her concern was her 18-year-old daughter, Gurleen Kaur, who is bed-ridden at home since childhood and requires 24/7 care. Sarabjit shared with HT her priorities and challenges she may face. Edited excerpts:

What will be your priorities?

Making Chandigarh country’s No. 1 city in sanitation and cleanliness is the top priority. Completing 24/7 water supply project, cleaning of the Dadumajra dumping ground and all-round village development will be other priorities.

How will you manage the House with BJP having only 13 of 35 members?

I am the mayor of the city and not of a party. We will try to take everybody along. We will work for everybody irrespective of the party. We have to work for the city as a team by rising above differences. But we will not be cowed down by any unruly behaviour in the House.

How will you deal with the MC’s financial crunch?

It is BJP’s government at the Centre, and funds should not be an issue.

Will you increase taxes? What is your stand on water tariff hike?

There is no plan to hike taxes. On water tariff, we will review it and do what is best for the residents.

You being a first-timer may struggle working with city’s officialdom?

I will try to have a better understanding with the officials as we all have same goal of city’s development and residents’ welfare.