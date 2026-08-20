Will take matter to SC if required: Vinesh on Brij Bhushan’s acquittal in sexual harassment case

Olympian wrestler and Congress MLA from Jind’s Julana, Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday renewed her attack on former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling him a “goon and criminal” and asserting that the legal fight for justice in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers will continue.

Phogat alleged that women continued to face exploitation and questioned the source of Singh’s wealth. (HT File)

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“The matter is in court. If the fight has to be taken to the Supreme Court, we will fight it there. We are not going to back down,” she said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Congress organisational meeting in Jind, Phogat said the former WFI chief should not be accorded undue respect, alleging that he had “used his money and influence to harass women”. “Why give him so much respect? Who is Brij Bhushan? He is a goon and a criminal,” she alleged.

Phogat alleged that women continued to face exploitation and questioned the source of Singh’s wealth. She said his financial affairs should also be investigated.

Her remarks came weeks after a Delhi court discharged Brij Bhushan in a sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. On August 3, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged him in the case, a decision that has since drawn contrasting reactions from those involved in the controversy.

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{{^usCountry}} Phogat said the legal battle would continue despite the court order and indicated that the matter could be pursued before the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phogat said the legal battle would continue despite the court order and indicated that the matter could be pursued before the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}