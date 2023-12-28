Will take strict action against illegal travel agents: Jalandhar DC

Three days after France immigration authorities sent back a flight of Indians trying to reach the United States through Nicaragua, Jalandhar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against unauthorised travel agents to save people, especially youth, from falling in their trap in the name of immigration. The deputy commissioner asked the officials to speed up the process of licence renewal to eligible applicants and ensure disposal of all pending files in this regard within 10 days.

During a meeting with the representatives of the Travel Agents Association at the district administrative complex on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said the district administration is committed to cracking down on unauthorised travel agents and no one will be allowed to cheat people.

Meanwhile, Sarangal also heard the problems of the association and assured that the administration would soon form a coordination committee to resolve them.

He said according to the instructions of the state government, the activities of immigration firms/travel agents were being closely monitored by the district administration. He appealed to all licensed firms to do their work according to the law.