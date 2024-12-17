Will take up issue of Vaishno Devi ropeway project before CM: Gulabgarh MLA

National Conference (NC) MLA from Gulabgarh assembly constituency Engineer Khurshied Ahmed on Monday met leaders of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti and assured to raise their demand before the chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah. Hundreds of people on Sunday took out a rally through the main market in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, chanting slogans against the shrine board for setting up a ropeway along the trek. (HT Photo)

The ‘samiti’ has been spearheading an agitation against Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s proposed ropeway project at Tarakote Marg.

“I met leaders of three to four labour unions at Katra today and had threadbare deliberations on proposed ropeway project.I had already raised the issue with Reasi district commissioner,” he told media.

Ahmed further said, “Over 30,000 people, inlcuding ‘ponywallas’, ‘pithuwallas’, palanquin owners and shopkeepers earn their livelihood from the pilgrimage. Katra has a big hotel industry. The government should look into the demand of the people. This ropeway will cut off Katra and render thousands of the people job less,”

“Around 15,000 people from Gulgabgarh alone work here and earn their livelihood. It is very surprising that the shrine board has started work on the project despite grave resentment among the people. I will meet the CM and raise this issue,” he added.

The NC MLA also pointed out that construction of the ropeway would leave the traditional route of pilgrimage ignored by the pilgrims, who would prefer ropeway.

“Ban Ganga, Charan Paduka, Adh Kuwari and other places of religious importance are the essence and indispensable part of the pilgrimage. Once the ropeway is constructed, the traditional trek may get ignored and left redundant,” he said.

Sangharsh Samiti, it may be stated here, has called for a complete strike on December 18 at Katra to protest the government move.

Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma joined the rally which started from the Shalimar Park and concluded at the bus stand, with participants also demanding release of persons arrested in connection with an FIR lodged last month following a clash between the anti-ropeway protesters and police.