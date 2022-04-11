'Will try to fulfill..': Punjab Cong's new chief says after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with the newly-appointed members of the state unit on Monday met Rahul Gandhi in the capital.

"There was a detailed discussion on various issues and how to raise public issues before the present government. We will try to give a new Congress, a new model and fulfill Rahul Gandhi's dream," Warring told reporters after the meeting.

Warring was appointed as the Punjab Congress president on April 9 by Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign following the Grand Old Party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party formed the government after winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.

“The Congress President has appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as President and Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Working President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” the Congress had said in a statement.

Warring, 44, had served as Punjab's transport minister in the short-lived Charanjit Singh Channi government. He had also served as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

It was earlier reported that Warring is the youngest leader to take over as the Punjab Congress president.

He won this year's elections from the Gidderbaha constituency after defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon by a margin of 1,349 votes.

