Will verify documents of all candidates recruited in last 5 years: HP CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a thorough inquiry into the recruitments made through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, during his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure.

He said the documents of all candidates recruited during the last five years will be verified.

“Our government has zero tolerance towards corruption. A transparent system for recruitment in Himachal would be in place in the next 60 days,” Sukhu said in Shimla while addressing his maiden press conference after assuming chief minister’s office.

Sukhu, who had tested positive for Covid in Delhi, returned to state capital on Sunday. “The decision to suspend the functioning of HPSSC, Hamirpur, was made to root out the mafia,” he said.

“Corruption in jobs will be dealt with sternly,” he said while outrightly blaming the previous BJP government for paper leaks in Himachal.

“There were malpractices in conducting examinations, but the BJP government turned a blind eye to what was happening,” he added.

The chief minister said that recovery of question papers of other examinations from the house of senior superintendent of HPSSC’s secrecy branch indicates malpractices in the previous exams. “That’s why all examinations have been postponed,” he added.

Replying to another question, he said heads will roll in the police constable recruitment scam.

Sukhu, however, parried queries on the cabinet expansion. “I have addressed the media today in connection with the JOA (IT) paper leak and would answer other questions in due course of time,” he said.

He said after taking oath, he had directed the police to keep a vigil on anti-social elements instrumental in the paper leak.