Will wrest Fatehpur assembly seat from Congress, says HP CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the BJP will try to win the Fatehpur assembly segment from Congress in the upcoming by-election.

Thakur was addressing a public meeting at Nagrota Surian in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district. “The Fatehpur assembly segment is a stronghold of the Congress and we will try to win it in the upcoming bypolls,” said the chief minister.

The Fatehpur assembly seat was vacated after the death of sitting legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania on February 12. The CM laid foundation stones of around 21 developmental projects of the public works department and Jal Shakti Vibhag worth ₹161.58 crore in Jawali area of Kangra district.

Thakur said that under his regime all-round development was taking place across the state without any bias. He thanked the people for supporting the central and state governments amid the Covid-19 crisis and following all guidelines issued by various authorities. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had steered the nation in this testing time and provided a vibrant, transparent and dynamic leadership.

Decade-old problems and issues such as the construction of the Ram Temple, revocation of Article 370 and 35 (A) and standoff at border could take place because of the strong central leadership, he said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the CM said that instead of cooperating the opposition leaders kept on criticising the government during pandemic and did not offer any help. He also listed the different pro-people schemes being run by his government.

The chief minister also said Government High School, Nadoli, wil be upgraded to Government Senior Secondary School. “The Community Health Centre, Nagrota Surian, will also be upgraded and ₹10 lakh each will be sanctioned for four link roads,” he said.

He said construction of a railway overbridge on Ghar Jarot will be taken up with Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and all possibilities would be explored for the improvement of Dehra-Jawali Road under the Central Road Fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor listed various welfare schemes and policies of the central government. Local MLA Arjun Singh raised various demands related to his constituency.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MLAs Rita Dhiman, Rakesh Jamwal, Hoshiar Singh and Ravinder Dhiman were among those present on the occasion.