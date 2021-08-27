Will write to governor to stall anti-farmer land acquisition amendment: Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP coalition government is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of farmers.

At a press briefing, Hooda said a state-specific amendment to the land acquisition law was passed by the assembly in the monsoon session with an aim to abolish all provisions which protect the interests of farmers.

“The purpose of the new law is to handover the land of farmers to capitalists without consent. We will write to the governor to hold back the Bill and not forward it to the President for assent,” he said.

The former CM said BJP-JJP want to run the government only by event management and advertisements.

Hooda said the state has no representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board for the past one year. “If we do not have any representative in the board, how will Haryana get its due share of water?” he said.

He criticised the state government for misleading people on deaths due to oxygen shortage. “The height of insensitivity is that government is lying to cover up the truth. The government misled people of the state, the House and the Centre,” he said.

He said leaking of question papers has become an unfortunate tradition in this government. “The HPSC and HSSC have been reduced to shops of government jobs. Some people have been caught from Pulwama in the paper leak case,” Hooda said.

“This crime has now become an inter-state matter and thus, a CBI inquiry is necessary under the supervision of a sitting judge. Government may ignore what the Opposition is saying but it should at least listen to its own home minister,” he added.