Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will write to governor to stall anti-farmer land acquisition amendment: Hooda
chandigarh news

Will write to governor to stall anti-farmer land acquisition amendment: Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP coalition government is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of farmers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the state has no representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board for the past one year. (HT File)

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP coalition government is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of farmers.

At a press briefing, Hooda said a state-specific amendment to the land acquisition law was passed by the assembly in the monsoon session with an aim to abolish all provisions which protect the interests of farmers.

“The purpose of the new law is to handover the land of farmers to capitalists without consent. We will write to the governor to hold back the Bill and not forward it to the President for assent,” he said.

The former CM said BJP-JJP want to run the government only by event management and advertisements.

Hooda said the state has no representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board for the past one year. “If we do not have any representative in the board, how will Haryana get its due share of water?” he said.

He criticised the state government for misleading people on deaths due to oxygen shortage. “The height of insensitivity is that government is lying to cover up the truth. The government misled people of the state, the House and the Centre,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

He said leaking of question papers has become an unfortunate tradition in this government. “The HPSC and HSSC have been reduced to shops of government jobs. Some people have been caught from Pulwama in the paper leak case,” Hooda said.

“This crime has now become an inter-state matter and thus, a CBI inquiry is necessary under the supervision of a sitting judge. Government may ignore what the Opposition is saying but it should at least listen to its own home minister,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When my first delivery failed to deliver on third golden chance

Kashmiri social worker Qurat Ul Ain Masoodi follows her heart to offer hope, serve a cause

Ex-Akali minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal’s presence

Man shot dead, woman injured after fight with restaurant owner over cold meal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP