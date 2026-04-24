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Win the booth, win the election: Himachal BJP

The meeting undertook a detailed review of the current political situation in the state and finalised an aggressive strategy against the Congress-led government

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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With urban local bodies elections round the corner, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma on Thursday told party leaders to “Win the booth, win the election”.

Addressing the meeting, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, stating that it has completely lost public trust and is surviving on false promises and political illusions. (File)

Emphasising the party’s core strategy, Sharma said, “Win the booth, win the election—every booth will be turned into a BJP stronghold.” He was addressing the meeting of the BJP Himachal Pradesh core group and state office bearers at the saffron party headquarter Deepkamal, in Chakkar, in Shimla on Thursday.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of the current political situation in the state and finalised an aggressive strategy against the Congress-led government. It was held under the leadership of state president Rajeev Bindal after the “Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra” organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Chaura Maidan, Shimla.

Addressing the meeting, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, stating that it has completely lost public trust and is surviving on false promises and political illusions. He asserted that the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to oust the Congress government.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Win the booth, win the election: Himachal BJP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Win the booth, win the election: Himachal BJP
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