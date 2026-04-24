Win the booth, win the election: Himachal BJP

With urban local bodies elections round the corner, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma on Thursday told party leaders to “Win the booth, win the election”. Addressing the meeting, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, stating that it has completely lost public trust and is surviving on false promises and political illusions. (File)

Emphasising the party’s core strategy, Sharma said, “Win the booth, win the election—every booth will be turned into a BJP stronghold.” He was addressing the meeting of the BJP Himachal Pradesh core group and state office bearers at the saffron party headquarter Deepkamal, in Chakkar, in Shimla on Thursday.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of the current political situation in the state and finalised an aggressive strategy against the Congress-led government. It was held under the leadership of state president Rajeev Bindal after the “Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra” organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Chaura Maidan, Shimla.

Addressing the meeting, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, stating that it has completely lost public trust and is surviving on false promises and political illusions. He asserted that the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to oust the Congress government.

“Our cadre is experienced, committed and battle-ready. Congress is heading towards a crushing defeat in the upcoming Municipal and Panchayati Raj elections,” he said.

State president Rajeev Bindal stated that BJP will aggressively expose the “failures” of Congress government at every level and ensure accountability.

Co-incharge Sanjay Tandon highlighted the strength of BJP’s organisational structure, stating that the party’s biggest asset is its disciplined and dedicated cadre that works year-round among the people. He said Congress lacks both leadership and grassroots connect. “While Congress is focused on survival politics, BJP is committed to service and development. A strong organisation at the booth level will ensure a decisive victory,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress government has failed on every front and stands politically isolated. “The people of Himachal are disillusioned and ready for change. This government is on its way out,” he remarked.