Winners felicitated at philatelic exhibition in Panchkula

Three best philatelic collections were awarded at the closing ceremony of the two-day district-level Philatelic Exhibition at DAV Model School Senior Secondary School in Sector 8 on Friday. The district-level philatelic exhibition, PANCHPEX 2024, concluded at Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Anmol Jain was awarded the first position, Geeta was second and Rakesh Khurana, along with Aryan, came third.

As many as 14 philatelists exhibited their collections at PANCHPEX-2024, organised by India Post, which also saw the presence of over 800 students from different schools, stamp lovers, philatelists and visitors.

With a focus on promoting philately activities and providing a platform for philatelists to showcase their collections, PANCHPEX-2024 offered a promising experience to its visitors.

Haryana Circle Ambala Postal Services director Bishan Singh felicitated the winners with prizes and certificates.

In the stamp designing competition, for students from Classes 6 to 8, Priti Yadav of Class 8 from Sarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A; Sanjana of Class 6 from Saarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A; and Nisha of Class 8 from PM SHRI Government Girls Senior Secondary School secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the Classes 9 to 10 category, the top three positions were secured by Pratigya of Class 9 of Saarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A; Neha of Class 10 of DAV Model School Senior Secondary School, Sector 8; and Preet of Class 9 of Saarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, respectively.

Similarly, six teams from different schools participated in the philately quiz competition. Each team consisted of three students. DC Montessori Senior Secondary School, Sector 13, secured first position, PM SHRI Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, bagged the second position and Saarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, came third.