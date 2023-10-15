Winter chill sets in with fresh rain, snowfall in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing chilly weather after a fresh bout of snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in low hill and plains brought down the mercury across the state.

A snow-covered Shikari Mata Temple in Mandi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

High-altitude areas of Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts received fresh snowfall on the Saturday night.

Manali-Leh highway was blocked beyond Darcha while traffic on Dharcha-Shinkula and Losser to Chhota-Dara stretch of national highway 505 (Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu) has also come to a halt, Lahaul-Spiti police said in a press statement.

Nine labourers rescued in

Lahaul Spiti superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhary said that nine labourers were rescued by cops and brought to Darcha after they were stranded at Shinkula due to heavy snowfall on Saturday night.

Dhauladhar ranges of Kangra, Manimahesh in Chamba and Kinner Kailash in Kinnaur experienced light to moderate snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast bad weather in the hill state till October 18. A “yellow” alert for heavy snowfall, rains, thunderstorm and lightening has been issued for Monday, said IMD’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul.

Saloni in Hamirpur was the wettest place in the state, experiencing 22 mm rainfall, followed by Mehre at 12 mm. Una, Narkanda and Sundernagar got 13 mm rainfall each, Dalhousie and Kukumseri got 11 mm each, Bijani, Jogindernagar and Gondla received 10 mm each, Mandi and Aghar 9 mm each, Shillaru 8 mm and Barthin and Sarahan recorded 7 mm rain.

Paul said that the minimum temperatures were normal in the state, however, the maximum temperatures were appreciably below normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was coldest, recording minimum temperature of 1.7° C, followed by Narkanda 3.2°C and Kukumseri 3.9°C.

Hill resort of Kufri saw a low of 5.6°C and Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded 6.2°C.

State capital Shimla recorded 8°C, Manali 8.1°C, Dalhousie 8.3°C and Reckongpeo had a minimum temperature of 9.7°C. Una recorded the highest day temperature of 31.4°C.

